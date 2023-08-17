German transfer insider says Liverpool now keen on third potential Bundesliga signing; could be a fourth

Jorg Schmadtke’s expertise from the Bundesliga appears to now be paying off, with Liverpool having agreed a medical for Stuttgart sensation Wataru Endo.

Judging by Christian Falk’s latest update on X, it seems that the Reds will be keeping their sights firmly trained on the German top-flight for future transfers, with Ryan Gravenberch still a person of interest and Manu Kone remaining on the periphery.

Despite the bid for Liverpool for Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart), Liverpool is still interested in Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern). With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson LFC lost two Player on this Position. Also Manu Koné (Gladbach) could become a topic again pic.twitter.com/dJvbZpVDyp — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 17, 2023

This follows the addition of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig and the potentially impending signing of the aforementioned Japanese international, with Manu Kone also a possible avenue the club could consider if need be.

The young Bayern Munich midfielder appears to be contemplating his future in Bavaria amid concerns over a potential lack of playing time this term.

A fresh start at Liverpool?

Thomas Tuchel’s men have already landed Konrad Laimer on a free and are still keen on adding a No.6 to their squad this summer.

Where that would leave Gravenberch remains to be seen, though his fears do appear to be valid if his minutes accrued in 2022/23 alone are any indication of what he may face this season.

Perhaps a fresh start under a manager who fully believes in him could be just the ticket he needs to revitalise his career.

