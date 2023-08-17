Danny Murphy shares honest FSG verdict after Moises Caicedo transfer trainwreck

Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has applauded the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group, for showcasing a willingness to spend big this summer.

The pundit referred to his old club’s attempted hijack of Moises Caicedo, a move that ended in double heartbreak for Jurgen Klopp’s men, as Chelsea not only fended off a late swoop for the Ecuadorian but then also snapped up the Merseysiders’ backup option in Romeo Lavia.

“If they’re willing to do that, they’re willing to back him. But they’re not willing to just spend stupid money on any player,” the Englishman told Rio Ferdinand Presents Five YouTube channel (via The Boot Room).

Despite suggestions to the contrary online, the towel has yet to be thrown in, with the club now understood to be exploring a move for Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure ahead of the potential signing of Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo.

John Henry and Co have taken a lot of friendly fire from Liverpool fans over the years – and rightly so when it came to attempts to furlough staff during the pandemic, not to mention efforts to try and get the club involved in the ill-fated European Super League.

We’re not claiming that FSG’s judgement has been entirely unsound – quite the opposite on average.

That said, we simply can’t afford to take on the challenge of a return to the top four spots without being well-equipped in the holding midfield role.

The addition of Endo will help in that regard but is by no means a permanent fix, so we’d be far from surprised to see some movement on the Doucoure front very soon should Klopp’s outfit be given the right indications over a fee.

