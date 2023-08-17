David Ornstein drops ‘surprise transfer’ details as Palace await Liverpool’s Doucoure bid

Liverpool are expected to soon seal what David Ornstein described on X as a ‘surprise deal’ for Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo, with the player expected to undergo a medical today.

The 30-year-old operator was given permission to travel to Merseyside, and the Europa League side will be hopeful of registering the holding midfielder in time for Saturday’s hosting of Bournemouth.

A fee of £16.2m would represent a relatively significant drop from the £21m package described on Sky Sports on Thursday morning.

🚨 Wataru Endo expected to have medical later today ahead of finalising proposed move from Stuttgart to Liverpool. Surprise deal for Japan international will see #LFC pay #VfB fee in region of €19m. Very highly-regarded defensive midfielder @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Fn9sNkKP9A — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 17, 2023

An astute bit of business from the Anfield-based outfit’s end, though the question, as ever this window, is what lies next for Jurgen Klopp’s men at a time when further reinforcements are clearly necessary.

The Guardian’s Ed Aarons noted that interest in Cheick Doucoure ‘is genuine’, though Crystal Palace are yet to receive a first offer.

Re Cheick Doucouré: understand that Liverpool interest in the Mali midfielder is genuine but Palace have yet to receive an official offer — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 17, 2023

The Eagles are understood to value their star holding midfielder at £70m, though we’re hopeful of landing the Malian for potentially as little as £58m, if not lower.

Our chances of agreeing such favourable terms will no doubt have been significantly boosted by news of Michael Olise signing a long-term contract at Selhurst Park despite Chelsea’s interest in his services.

This should, in our mind, mean that Palace are more open to the prospect of losing one midfielder having secured the future of their highly-rated 21-year-old prospect.

