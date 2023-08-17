Potential signing now spotted in Liverpool as Romano confirms Endo contract news

Potential Liverpool signing Wataru Endo was reportedly spotted in the city ahead of his transfer from Stuttgart.

Fabrizio Romano shared the image circulating around social media, noting that the Japanese international is now set to sign his contract with the club to make the deal official.

New Liverpool midfielder Endo spotted after medical tests completed 🔴🇯🇵 He’s now set to sign the contract — then deal official after shock, exclusive news revealed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/DXFNekvk7y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2023

The 30-year-old would join as the Anfield-based outfit’s third signing of the summer, following in the footsteps of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai at the AXA training centre.

The midfielder’s praises have been well and truly sung by all who know him, including outside observers, it’s fair to say.

Certainly, we get the impression after talks with Jan Age Fjortoft that Liverpool are signing quite the squad player, if not a long-term solution to their current holding midfield crisis.

Able to hold down a number of positions – including as a centre-half – we’d be far from surprised to be speaking quite highly ourselves about a player who could neatly fill James Milner’s shoes as the squad’s utility man – and perhaps more!

It’s a positive assessment ahead of time, though one we feel reasonably confident in making provided that our recruitment team don’t end our business in the window on this particular signing.

