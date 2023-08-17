Six pundits all agree Liverpool are about to make very ‘smart’ transfer move

In the most Liverpool-esque manner, Jurgen Klopp’s men have surprised fans across the globe with their move for a name no one anticipated.

Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo, if reports are to be believed, looks destined to be the next man to pull on the famous red shirt this summer.

Despite some of the outrage online, however, the verdicts coming from those close to the Bundesliga – from Jan Aage Fjortoft to Kevin Hatchard – appear to point towards the club having made yet another shrewd signing. All of which can be found here on Reddit.

Smart move by Liverpool One of the best in his position in Bundesliga – aggression

– can keep the ball very good

– leader / captain by Stuttgart

– Stuttgart love him https://t.co/qFZ1Y37jcN — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 16, 2023

A bit more on Endo for #lfc fans (I have no inside track on whether he’s coming) He was a massive part of keeping a poor Stuttgart team in the #Bundesliga in the last 2 seasons He tackles until he drops, he’s disciplined, and he’s got great energy. You could get 2/3 good years. — Kevin Hatchard 🎙⚽️ (@kevinhatchard) August 16, 2023

An aerially dominant operator in the middle of the park (registering in 95th percentile amongst his midfield peers, according to FBref) with a non-existent injury record and likely low wages, it’s far from being a move we’re opposed to here at Empire of the Kop.

Registering five goals and four assists from 33 appearances in the Bundesliga last term – notably for a struggling Stuttgart side – it’s promising to see potentially further goals added to the Liverpool midfield.

We’d very much expect this to be a squad signing, of course, with a younger name selected to replace Fabinho on a more regular basis in the middle of the park.

