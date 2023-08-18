(Video) Jamie Carragher shows off impressive knowledge as he smashes Gary Neville in PL footballer quiz

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville are a very popular duo when they’re working alongside each other as pundits for Sky Sports.

And the two former Premier League defenders have been at it again this time facing off while competing in a quiz.

The pair were given a list of club crests and they had to guess which former top-flight player was being referenced.

The Scouser raced into a 5-0 lead and was running the show against the ex-Manchester United defender with the scoreline finishing 9-2 in favour to our former No. 23.

You’ll be blown away by Carra’s impressive knowledge!

Watch a clip of the pair completing the quiz below via @Carra23 on X:

