Crystal Palace set Doucoure price ahead of Liverpool’s expected bid – report

Despite already signing Alexis Mac Alister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, most Liverpool fans agree that another midfielder is needed and that man may well be Cheick Doucoure.

As reported by Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider, it seems that a price has been set for the midfielder: ‘Crystal Palace are set to ask for bids of £70million before entertaining parting with the Mali international’.

Considering that the 23-year-old beat the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha to their club’s player of the year award last season, it’s safe to say that he’s quite a talent.

The signing of our new Japanese international won’t have eaten too much into the budget we had to spend on Moises Caicedo and if Crystal Palace are ready to accept bids in the region of £70 million, then we should have that money available.

Although it’s a lot of change in one summer, Jurgen Klopp would be happy to see four fresh faces of such talent in his squad and that could make for an entertaining season at Anfield.

We’ve also seen the likes of Ryan Gravenberch linked with a Merseyside move this summer and so it’ll be interesting to see how we weigh up the potential options and decide who to sign.

It’s encouraging though that we seem to remain so involved in the market and there may well be one more big signing left in this window.

