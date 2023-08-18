Endo can’t hide excitement at reuniting with former Stuttgart teammate at Anfield

Every Liverpool fan will know that Wataru Endo has become our latest signing but perhaps few will be aware that he’s reuniting with a former teammate, inside his new dressing room.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com about Nat Phillips, our No.3 said: “Yes! We played together and we had German lessons together! I have a pretty good connection with him and, of course, I sent him a message before I arrived here. I think he can help me to join this club quickly”.

The Reds loaned the defender to the German outfit in 2019 and he played alongside his Japanese teammate during this period, where they clearly forged a strong friendship together.

It’s great to know that the 30-year-old has been sharing messages with Nat Phillips and that the Bolton Baresi has been such a good ambassador for our club, ahead of the new man signing his latest contract.

With the need for new midfielders being so widespread, it’s expected that our latest arrival will be needed from the off by Jurgen Klopp and so we all need him to settle in quickly.

If our No.47 can play a role in helping his old friend settle on Merseyside, then that could be an invaluable weapon for the boss to use and thus help the team as a whole.

It’s likely that another signing could soon arrive at the club in the coming days and you never know who could have a key role in getting deals over the line.

