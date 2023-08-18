Endo reveals his Liverpool number; takes place of departing midfield hero

One of the first things we all like to know when a new player is announced, is what shirt number they’re going to wear and that has now been revealed for our very own Wataru Endo.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the 30-year-old explained his new number: “Number three is my number because I played as No.3 in Stuttgart and when I was playing in Japan, also. I love this number! I cannot wait to play with this number here.”

Taking the place of Fabinho in more ways than one, the Japanese midfielder inherits the shirt from the Brazilian and joins the likes of Abel Xavier, Jose Enrique, and Steve Finnan – as players to have worn the jersey in the Premier League era.

Adding some defensive reinforcement to the middle of the pitch, the former Stuttgart player will be hoping to help the team by performing in various positions for the Reds this season.

Signing on a long-term contract shows that Jurgen Klopp wants to add some stability and experience to the side, something which will be much needed after seeing so many players in this department leave the club.

Now it’s over to our new No.3 to prove that he’s a more than useful addition to our star-studded squad, likely starting with appearances in our upcoming matches.

His leadership and defensive ability should make him an immediately important member of the team.

