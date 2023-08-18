Falk: Liverpool midfielder linked with surprise loan move to Bayern Munich

Christian Falk has claimed that some reports in Germany are suggesting that Bayern Munich could make a loan move for Thiago Alcantara this summer.

Liverpool have already signed three midfielders during the current window (Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo is on Merseyside to complete his medical) and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to add more options in the engine room with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch one of the players being strongly linked with a move.

With a number of new faces being added to our midfield Thiago will face serious competition for a starting spot despite being a world-class talent.

“There are rumours going round in Germany that Bayern would go for a loan deal with Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara if he doesn’t see any chance of playing for the club this season,” Falk wrote for Caught Offside.

READ MORE: ‘They will go for him’ – Falk believes Liverpool will now make a move for Bundesliga ‘problem-solver’; ‘exit could happen soon’

The Spain international has now entered the final 12 months of his current Anfield deal.

It’s not expected that the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder will be offered a new contract so we believe he’ll be eager to remain on Merseyside and enjoy a successful campaign.

The 32-year-old is a world-class player and has already shown during his time at the club that he has the ability to control games from the middle of the park.

He can play a vital role for the club this term and Jurgen Klopp will not want to lose another experienced midfielder after already seeing James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move on.

Our No. 6 has already turned down numerous approaches from the Middle East which just goes to show that the Spaniard is still hungry to ply his trade at the highest level!

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️