‘They will go for him’ – Falk believes Liverpool will now make a move for Bundesliga ace; ‘exit could happen soon’

Christian Falk believes Liverpool will make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer and believes a move to Anfield would be a great move for the 21-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp has already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai during the current window and are expected to announce the signing of Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo imminently.

After missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, however, the Reds still have money to spend and could now target the former Ajax star who struggled for a spot in Bayern’s starting XI last season.

“Ryan Gravenberch is more of a No.8, which may affect where he sits in the Liverpool transfer pecking order.” Falk wrote for Caught Offside. “Thomas Tuchel is very keen on signing a new No. 6 and doesn’t count on Gravenberch.

“Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left the club, with only Wataru Endo signed since Dominik Szoboszlai. He wasn’t so expensive, so Liverpool still have a lot of money left to spend. The interesting thing about this deal is that I’m aware Jorg Schmadtke is responsible for the Endo deal – he had him on the list. This is why Ryan Gravenberch and Manu Kone (who’s back from his injury) are also highly-rated. This is why they brought Schmadtke in; he knows how good the players in the Bundesliga are and how well they’d fit in at Liverpool. This is now the German influence showing on the deals.

“If Liverpool don’t manage to land their big targets, like Moises Caicedo, he can become their problem-solver. I think something will happen between Gravenberch and Liverpool; they will go for him, as it’s clear he won’t have the best opportunities for minutes under Tuchel. He is also very keen on the deal and now, after the Caicedo move didn’t work out, he’s got a big chance. Gladbach want to get some money for Kone, so there are exciting possibilities for Liverpool.

“I think an exit for Gravenberch could happen soon. Thomas Tuchel spoke to the press about the player – and Gravenberch will have heard what he said – noting that the player, at the moment, has to show top performances in training if he wants a chance to play. It really shows where he is in the squad at the moment, so I think Gravenberch will push for an exit after hearing this.

“He’s too good to not play, but there are very big players at Bayern. It’s also an advantage if you’re a German national in the Bayern team, so Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, now they brought Konrad Laimer in… it’s really difficult to play when you’re a talent like Gravenberch who’s come from Ajax. I think it would be good for him to make the next step.

“If you’re asking me if he’s good enough for Liverpool – I’d say yes! Now Liverpool have Endo, Gravenberch would be a bigger signing. I’m sure Schmadkte knows what he’s doing.”

Gravenberch is a player that has been linked with a move to Liverpool for quite some time.

Klopp’s midfield struggled massively last season so a revamp was needed this summer.

The exits of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho did come as huge surprises, however, so it’s imperative that there quality and leadership is replaced.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai bring a lot of energy to the midfield while Endo is a deep-lying midfielder who can operate in the role that Fabinho mastered after joining the club from Monaco in 2018.

Gravenberch, meanwhile, is more of a box-to-box player.

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Amsterdam-born talent will continue to be used from the bench for now and has urged the Dutchman to be patient and work hard to earn his chance (Liverpool World).

The German tactician’s comments will more than likely frustrate the player so it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool make their move and try to prize the Netherlands international to Anfield.

