Top German journo says Liverpool about to bid £20m for Bundesliga midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly gearing up to make a £20m offer for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

The Bavarians are, as things currently stand, understood to have yet to receive a bid from the Merseysiders, with the latter still keen on landing a young No.6.

“Liverpool now want to bid £20m for Ryan Gravenberch but Bayern are yet to receive an offer,” Christian Falk shared with CaughtOffside in his exclusive Substack column.

In the meantime, Wataru Endo looks set to be officially announced as Jurgen Klopp’s third summer signing following in the footsteps of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

Gravenberch to Liverpool next?

Though £20m for a talent with Gravenberch’s ceiling would have to be considered quite the coup, we’d be surprised to see our priority target of a new holding midfielder put on the backburner in favour of securing the Dutchman’s signature.

Falk has made clear, of course, that the player is likely to have limited game-time under Thomas Tuchel, which could perhaps expedite matters if the former Ajax star now wishes to push for an exit.

That coupled with Bayern’s potential need for funds to back moves for a new goalkeeper and a holding six of their own could prove pivotal in that regard.

Nothing’s guaranteed as of yet, though we certainly wouldn’t turn our noses up at the opportunity to land such a prestigious young talent.

