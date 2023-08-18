‘There’s still time’ – Jurgen Klopp discusses whether there’ll be any more incomings at Liverpool this summer

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Liverpool could still make more signings this summer following the arrival of Wataru Endo from Stuttgart.

The Japan international is our third signing of the summer and follows Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in making the switch to Merseyside.

Reports are suggesting that our German tactician still wants to strengthen his squad with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch one of the names being strongly linked with Liverpool.

“The window is open, and until then pretty much everything can happen,” Klopp said (as quoted by Liverpool World).

“On the outgoing side, from my side nothing will happen but I learned in this window a lot of things so we will see that. Incoming? There’s still time so let’s have a look and that’s what we will do.”

Our midfield is already looking significantly different compared to how it did last term.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have all left the club since the end of last season.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai started our first game of the season against Chelsea last weekend and will be eager to earn more minutes and show what they’re made of in front of the home crowd at Anfield tomorrow.

Most Liverpool supporters will still probably claim that another midfielder is needed while a new central defender would also be welcomed this summer.

If we’re to compete on all four fronts next term we’re going to need as much squad depth as possible so it’ll be interesting to see what further business we complete before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

