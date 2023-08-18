Klopp reveals what Endo was doing during first transfer conversation between pair

Liverpool have been crying out for a new defensive midfielder, one who will give their all for the club whenever they’re on the pitch and it seems that we may be about to see that with Wataru Endo.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the manager said: ‘[Endo] was in full training. When we spoke first time, he came off the training pitch! He’s in a good shape’.

It seems that Jurgen Klopp was impressed to hear that his new signing was in training when he called and that he was happy to call a halt to the session in order to arrange a move to Merseyside.

For many, a player being at the age of 30 could suggest that they’re on a downward trajectory in their career but from what the German has been saying about his new midfielder – he’s convinced our new No.3 can do a job.

The boss went into detail about the skills that the former Stuttgart man will provide our team and when you add a clear enthusiasm for moving to Anfield on top of this, it looks to be a good move for everyone.

It’s been a public search for new midfielders, one that likely has still not ended, but we have at last made another positive step towards a happy conclusion for this window.

