Klopp reveals what role Wataru Endo will have in his Liverpool team

Jurgen Klopp is clearly excited at the prospect of Wataru Endo playing in his Liverpool side and the boss provided the supporters with an insight into what role he will play within the squad.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, the manager said: “He should play here the position he played for Stuttgart, so there’s not a massive difference.

“Yes, of course, we do things slightly differently but in the end it would be cool if he could win challenges and pass the ball from A to B – and he will do that, definitely, from day one”.

READ MORE: What Klopp’s former players messaged him when Endo transfer was announced

Since signing for Stuttgart in 2019, the main role fulfilled by our new man was as a defensive midfielder and this is clearly an area we needed to strengthen in this transfer window.

The German always likes to bed players into his style of play but it appears that he has a lot of trust in the Japanese international being able to slot right into our starting line-up.

Winning the ball back and keeping it moving is the main objective for the 30-year-old and after losing Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and James Milner, we don’t have too many others skilled in this area.

Let’s hope that this trust is well played and that our new No.3 can be an instant hit at Anfield.

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️