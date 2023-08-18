Journalist confirms Liverpool ‘interest’ in midfielder; two club officials already in Germany – report

On the day that Wataru Endo joined the Reds, it didn’t mean that there was any chance other rumours would keep spreading about who Liverpool’s next midfielder could be and there’s been an update on our progress.

As reported by German journalist Manuel Bonke: ‘The following process shows how much #LFC is interested in signing Ryan #Gravenberch : Chief scout Hunter & Head of Recruitment Fallows, among others, recently traveled to Germany to obtain detailed information about the #FCBayern player’.

To hear that two club officials are in Germany will certainly add some weight to the belief that we could sign Ryan Gravenberch this summer and possibly complete our summer rebuild.

As with all rumours though, we do need to take this update with a pinch of salt until we can confirm if Barry Hunter and Dave Fallows have tried to go and see the Bundesliga star.

Having also signed Alexis Mac Alister and Dominik Szoboszlai earlier in the window, to add another new face would be happily received by most supporters – due to the volume of departing stars from our squad.

It had seemed that Thomas Tuchel was keen on keeping hold of the former Ajax star but seeing as Harry Kane has moved to Bavaria, we may be able to help ease their financial burden.

It’s far from done yet but this suggests that the Japanese international will not be the final piece of business in the window.

