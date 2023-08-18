Liverpool hit with midfield injury blow ahead Anfield opener in the Premier League

Liverpool’s midfield has been the topic on everyone’s mind for a long time now but ahead of our first game at Anfield this season, we’ve been hit with an injury blow at a time when we least needed it.

As reported by James Pearce for The Athletic: ‘Curtis Jones is set to miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

‘The England Under-21s international twisted his ankle in training this week and is unlikely to feature against Andoni Iraola’s side’.

It seems that the game will come too soon for Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic, as Jurgen Klopp confirmed during his pre-match press conference (via liverpoolfc.com), and so our squad was already looking thin.

Despite signing Wataru Endo as well, it remains to be seen if he is physically and legally able to participate in the match against Bournemouth as well.

That means that this injury concern for Curtis Jones could be a major blow, due to the quickly shrinking size of options at the manager’s disposal – as we search for our first victory of the campaign.

Given the seeming low worry about the Scouser’s concern, his returning and arriving teammates and the potential to sign more players still – let’s hope that this doesn’t become the tale of the season for the Reds.

