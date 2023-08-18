Liverpool joined by PL outfit in showing strong interest in left-sided Ligue 1 defender – report

Liverpool are interested in Stade Rennais defender Arthur Theate as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his defensive options, that’s according to French publication L’Equipe (via Get Football News France).

The 23-year-old made 42 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit last term (across all competitions) and played the full 90 minutes as Rennais opened their campaign with a 5-1 defeat of Metz at the weekend.

The Belgium international only joined the French side last summer from Bologna in a €19m deal but his impressive showings has led to Jurgen Klopp and Co. showing some interest.

Our German tactician has already bolstered his midfield options this summer and it’s now believed he’s also wanting to add reinforcements to his backline.

Ibou Konate alongside Virgil van Dijk is Klopp’s preferred central defensive partnership while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip act as back-up.

Our No. 5 has struggled with injuries during his time on Merseyside, however, so it would certainly make sense to bring in some new additions.

The left-sided defender is also attracting interest from fellow Premier League outfit Fulham but with his current deal running until 2026 Rennes are in full control and can demand whatever fee they like

