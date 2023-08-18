After Wataru Endo: Liverpool now looking to strengthen two other positions this window – Football Insider

Liverpool are finalising a move for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo with an announcement expected imminently but the Reds’ transfer business will not stop there.

Football Insider are now reporting that Jurgen Klopp is interested in signing a new central defender a new right winger who can act as a replacement for Mo Salah if/when needed.

The report adds that PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is a ‘top target’ for the Merseysiders.

Salah’s agent has previously insisted that the Egyptian King is fully committed to the club with some interest believed to be coming from the Saudi Pro League.

The signing of Endo comes after the surprise exits of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Middle East.

Our only current options that can operate in the No. 6 role is teenage sensation Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara but both players are yet to return to full fitness after sustaining injuries last season.

Endo will allow our two other summer signings, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, to shine further upfield and showcase the creative side of their game.

A new left-sided central defender is reportedly on Klopp’s wish list but in regards to our attacking options we’re pretty well stocked at the top end of the pitch.

Reliable journalist Christian Falk has claimed he expects Liverpool to make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer so it’ll be interesting to see what further business we can complete.

