(Video) Martin Skrtel spotted going wild in crowd as former club pull off memorable win

Liverpool fans love it when our players have passion to wear the shirt and that was obvious with Martin Skrtel, although he clearly has another club that’s much closer to his heart.

The 38-year-old has now retired from the game and left Spartak Trnava in 2022, so his love for the club can now only be enjoyed from the sidelines.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano names familiar ‘one to watch’ midfielder for Liverpool fans before window closes

In what was a famous evening for the Slovak club, as they defeated Lech Poznan to progress in the Europa Conference League qualifications, our former defender absolutely loved it.

He was filmed by fellow supporters having the time of his life and it’s great to see.

You can watch the video of Skrtel celebrating via MatejDurajka on Reddit:

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️