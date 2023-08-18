(Images) The moment Wataru Endo met Klopp as Liverpool announce new midfielder

Wataru Endo has become a Liverpool player and fans can start rejoicing in the fact that we have added some depth to our midfield, now images of our new man meeting the boss have been shared.

The Japanese international becomes the third midfield addition of the summer but given the vast number of departing stars, many will now be hoping business to still be done.

READ MORE: (Video) Martin Skrtel spotted going wild in crowd as former club pull off memorable win

Spending four years in the Bundesliga makes it very likely that both Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke had a big role in the negotiations with Stuttgart this summer.

It’s great to see that we’ve finally been able to complete business with another club and the smile on the duo’s faces make it clear how happy they are to see this move cross the line.

You can view the images of Endo and Klopp via liverpoolfc.com:

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️