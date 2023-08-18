Pundit left ‘disappointed’ by one Liverpool player’s ‘awful’ performance against Chelsea

Chris Sutton has labelled Diogo Jota’s performance against Chelsea as ‘awful’ and has admitted he was pleased to see the Portuguese replaced by Darwin Nunez just after the hour mark.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic forward was reviewing our No. 20’s performance after he selected Jota as part of his Premier League Fantasy Football team.

The former Wolves forward didn’t perform at his best at Stamford Bridge and it’ll be interesting to see if he retains his spot in the starting XI for the visit of Bournemouth to Anfield tomorrow afternoon.

“Yeah I was a bit disappointed with him at the weekend, he was awful and I was glad he got hooked off,” Sutton told BBC Radio Five Live’s Fantasy 606 Podcast (via The Boot Room). “I like Jota though, I’m going to stick with him, I am going to stick with Jota.”

You’d like to think that our attacking players will have more of a chance to showcase their ability against the Cherries compared to the difficulties we faced in the capital last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp went for a bold starting XI against Mauricio Pochettino’s side with four forwards included in the side and we suspect he may go for same again tomorrow.

Jota can certainly improve on his performance against Chelsea but so can many of our other players.

We believe it’s somewhat harsh to label his performance as ‘awful’ but let’s hope he can perform at his best tomorrow and fire us to our first three points of the season.

