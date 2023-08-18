Romano insists ‘keep an eye on Liverpool’ as 21 y/o Bundesliga midfielder considers ‘some possibilities in the Premier League’

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Ryan Gravenberch’s situation at Bayern Munich this summer with the Dutch midfielder still considering ‘some possibilities in the Premier League’.

That’s according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano who also insists that Manchester United will be ready to pounce if the German champions decide to let the 21-year-old leave the club during the current window.

Thomas Tuchel and Co. want to retain the services of the former Ajax man but reports have suggested that the player is growing frustrated at his lack of playing time at the Allianz Arena.

“The big problem with Gravenberch is Bayern They want to keep Gravenberch, they don’t want to sell him,” Romano said on his YouTube channel (as quoted by Rousing The Kop). “But in the last two, three days, Gravenberch is insisting to consider some possibilities in the Premier League.

“Liverpool called to be informed on the situation exactly as they did for [Sofyan] Amrabat, but they never submitted a bid.

“So let’s see if they will decide to enter the race with an official proposal or not. But at the moment, nothing advanced yet.

“Bayern are the big issue because they don’t want to sell the player. But in case Bayern will give the green light in the final days of the window, keep an eye on Liverpool, but especially Manchester United.”

Liverpool have already agreed a fee for Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo with the Japan international reportedly arriving on Merseyside to complete his medical yesterday.

With the 30-year-old’s move to Anfield all but announced and Dominik Szoboszlai already signed from RB Leipzig earlier in the window, Gravenberch could potentially be the third Bundesliga star to make the switch to L4 this summer.

Reliable Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk revealed on Wednesday that Jurgen Klopp has not given up on his pursuit of the Netherlands international.

The Amsterdam-born talent struggled for a spot in the starting XI last term and not much has changed this time around with him being an unused substitute as Tuchel’s side fell to a 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup last week.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool make a move for the midfielder this summer but this is certainly one to keep an eye on!

