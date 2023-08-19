Three commentators all in agreement over Alexis Mac Allister red card call

Liverpool fans will have been left clutching their heads in a state of sheer wonderment over yet another disastrously poor officiating call.

Alexis Mac Allister was left rather surprised himself after being handed his marching orders for a 50/50 challenge in the second-half of action against Bournemouth.

Such was the ridiculous nature of the call, not to mention VAR’s lack of activity, that a host of commentators, including Gary Lineker, Jan Aage Fjortoft and David Maddock, took to X to share their displeasure with the action taken.

Mac Allister sees red but it’s a nonsense. Referee and VAR at Anfield having a poor day. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 19, 2023

My view from Anfield: Soft Penalty Soft Red Card — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) August 19, 2023

Honestly, the game has gone. How can that be a red card for Mac Allister…and how the hell has it not been overturned by VAR? Clearly going for ball, contact is foot to foot because that's the height the ball was. Truly ridiculous decision.#LFC #LIVBOU — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 19, 2023

READ MORE: ‘Stunning’ ‘Top quality’ – Two pundits left drooling over what Liverpool player did in first-half v Bournemouth

READ MORE: Liverpool handed timely double selection boost fans will love an hour before Bournemouth clash

With Paul Tierney and Constantine Hatzidakis leading duties at Stockley Park, you can be sure to expect social media platforms to be rife with conspiracy theories – and not unjustifiably so given Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s difficult relationship with the disaster duo.

Surely, our own priority after the clash with the Cherries will to see the decision overturned retrospectively ahead of our next meeting with Newcastle.

Really, however, the call to hand Alexis Mac Allister his first Premier League red card should, at the very least, invite further investigation into the decision-making process of the officials involved.

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️