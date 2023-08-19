(Video) 2 in 2: Luis Diaz scores outrageous acrobatic goal after tasty touch

Luis Diaz turned Liverpool hero once again for the hosts, levelling just after the minute’s applause for Evertonian Michael Jones to make it two goals scored in the opening two league clashes.

Diogo Jota carried the ball into the box, superbly evading challenges after a long ball was played into the outer edges of the area, before laying off his Colombian teammate.

It was the former FC Porto ace’s utterly audacious flick to lift the ball and subsequent acrobatic volley to level the play that will rightly have taken all the plaudits however!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: