What one journo heard about Liverpool’s next signing; won’t be a midfielder – Football Insider

Liverpool’s next signing may not be a midfielder after all after Football Insider claimed the Reds could now pursue a left-sided centre-half.

Pete O’Rourke now claims that the Merseysiders could move for Torino’s Perr Schuurs to provide cover to the backline.

It’s a potential signing that doesn’t necessarily fit the bill in terms of what the club was thought to be looking for, however, with the Dutchman a right-footed centre-half (as opposed to the left-footed option Jurgen Klopp’s men were keen on).

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says ‘important’ Liverpool transfer could happen very soon

READ MORE: Liverpool target now forced to stay at Bayern; player is furious – reports

Set to cost us in the region of £30m, if this latest report is indeed on the money, we’d have roughly over £60m remaining in the budget to pursue a holding midfielder.

Whilst, theoretically, that should be a reasonable amount of funds with which to find a young, long-term option for the holding midfield role, it seems a little baffling that we’d put the search for this position on the backburner – even with Wataru Endo secured.

One to take with a pinch of salt, perhaps, Reds until we hear anything further on the subject.

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️