What one journo heard about Liverpool’s next signing; won’t be a midfielder – Football Insider

Liverpool’s next signing may not be a midfielder after all after Football Insider claimed the Reds could now pursue a left-sided centre-half.
Pete O’Rourke now claims that the Merseysiders could move for Torino’s Perr Schuurs to provide cover to the backline.
It’s a potential signing that doesn’t necessarily fit the bill in terms of what the club was thought to be looking for, however, with the Dutchman a right-footed centre-half (as opposed to the left-footed option Jurgen Klopp’s men were keen on).
Set to cost us in the region of £30m, if this latest report is indeed on the money, we’d have roughly over £60m remaining in the budget to pursue a holding midfielder.
Whilst, theoretically, that should be a reasonable amount of funds with which to find a young, long-term option for the holding midfield role, it seems a little baffling that we’d put the search for this position on the backburner – even with Wataru Endo secured.
One to take with a pinch of salt, perhaps, Reds until we hear anything further on the subject.
A message to the FSG worshippers who are all singing from the same clueless hymn sheet.
Why are the 3rd richest club who made record revenues of 600 million last season, with one of the best managers, klopp, in the Europa league, with the smallest squad in the premier league.
Why have Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle passed us. Chelsea are next
The net spend last 5 years. It’s called neglect to spend from charlatan owners FSG with an ageing squad.
1 Manchester United 614 million
2 Arsenal 582 million
3 Chelsea 567 million
4 Newcastle 418 million
5 spurs 402 million
6 villa 334 million
7 Manchester city 275 million
8 west ham 194 million
9 forest 184 million
10 LIVERPOOL 167 million
When you don’t spend, you keep taking out, milking the club, for profits, you get left behind.
Liverpool football club in terminal decline under charlatan owners FSG