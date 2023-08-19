Liverpool could have United fans in meltdown with impending transfer hijack attempt

Liverpool could mount a hijack of Manchester United’s Sofyan Amrabat move next week, it has been claimed.

This comes courtesy of Sports View, with sources close to the publication suggesting the Reds are prepared to outbid their league rivals.

This could certainly gather pace if Fiorentina’s alleged deadline over an exit for their Moroccan international is accurate.

READ MORE: Liverpool target now forced to stay at Bayern; player is furious – reports

READ MORE: Top German journo says Liverpool about to bid £20m for Bundesliga midfielder

We’ve certainly expressed an interest in the World Cup star previously, though one might imagine the club has its preferences amid ongoing links with Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure, Benfica’s Florentino Luis and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

We would express some concern over the player’s defensive metrics, however, with the No.6 registering in the 37th, 40th and 17th percentiles for tackles, interceptions and blocks respectively, according to FBref.

The 26-year-old does appear strong in possession, registering in the 89th, 94th and 89th percentile for passes attempted, pass completion and progressive passes respectively.

A potentially strong fit for the controller profile Liverpool are keen on, though hardly the prime destroyer we’re said to be keen on.

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️