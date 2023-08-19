(Video) Beyond Mac Allister: Limping Liverpool player a doubt for Newcastle after ice-pack clip emerges

Jurgen Klopp will have been given a fresh concern to worry about after witnessing Trent Alexander-Arnold hobbling around the sidelines following a 3-1 win over Bournemouth.
An ice pack could be clearly seen strapped to the left ankle of the Reds’ No.66 in footage shared online by @asimbnr, with the Merseysiders also left wondering over the fate of Alexis Mac Allister for Newcastle after a contentious red card was issued in the second-half.
Hopefully, it’s just a precaution for a minor niggle, though we can ill afford to be losing both options for what will no doubt be a highly intense fixture at St. James’ Park in a week’s time.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of a fan footage shared on X by @asimbnr:
This is worrying. 😢 #Trent #LFC #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/8x4rlKpM2f
