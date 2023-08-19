Liverpool target now forced to stay at Bayern; player is furious – reports

Bayern Munich have decided that Benjamin Pavard ‘has to stay’ at the club beyond the summer window, it has been reported.

Florian Plettenberg shared the update in question on X, which has also been corroborated by Sport BILD colleague Christian Falk who noted the player’s fury at the Bavarians’ refusal to negotiate with Manchester United over an exit.

Liverpool themselves have also been tentatively linked with the French international, as per Give Me Sport, though it seems highly unlikely at this stage that the Reds will intervene for his signing.

Of far greater priority is the acquisition of another midfielder – preferably a number six – following the addition of Wataru Endo yesterday.

The Japanese international can fill that gap for us in the meantime, though one might imagine that, long-term, are plans will revolve around a younger option who can grow with the side.

Cheick Doucoure at 23 years of age would certainly fit that bill, perhaps Ryan Gravenberch (21) too, though we’d have concerns over how smooth a fit he would be as holding midfielder when his attributes suggest he’s a far better fit slightly higher up in midfield.

Given what Jurgen Klopp managed to accomplish with players like Gini Wijnaldum, of course, we’ll be inclined to reserve judgement and observe the process should the German tactician put all his eggs in another Dutchman’s basket.

