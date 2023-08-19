Wataru Endo decision made as Gakpo kept in midfield – Liverpool team news confirmed

Liverpool are set to take on Bournemouth in their second league match of the 2023/24 campaign in search of their first three points in the English top-flight.

Following the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, the Merseysiders have made efforts to address the rather considerable vacancy in the No.6 position with the signing of Stuttgart skipper Wataru Endo.

It remains to be seen how much in the way of further business Jurgen Klopp’s men will get done before the window closes on 1st September, though the expectation is that at least one further option will be secured to bolster the midfield department.

Alisson Becker once again starts between the sticks behind a backline containing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

The midfield makeup consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

Up top, things likewise remain unchanged as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah lineup against the Cherries.

New signing Wataru Endo gained international clearance in time to be named on the bench following his switch from Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

