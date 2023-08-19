Liverpool handed timely double selection boost fans will love an hour before Bournemouth clash

Liverpool fans will have been no doubt relieved to see new signing Wataru Endo included on the bench ahead of the club’s hosting of Bournemouth at Anfield.

It had been up in the air in terms of whether the Japanese international would secure clearance in time for the afternoon fixture, though it wasn’t the only bit of good news supporters were treated to following the Reds’ X announcement.

.@wataru0209 has been granted international clearance and will be included in today's matchday squad for #LIVBOU 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2023

The availability of Stefan Bajcetic, freshly back in the squad after suffering a serious injury last term, on the subs bench will have surely also raised a smile amongst the fanbase.

READ MORE: What one journo heard about Liverpool’s next signing; won’t be a midfielder – Football Insider

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano says ‘important’ Liverpool transfer could happen very soon

The Spanish-Serbian was arguably our standout performer after the World Cup in Qatar – a view backed by Mo Salah at the time – keeping then first-choice No.6 Fabinho out of the side with a series of formidable performances.

To have his season curtailed by injury was highly unfortunate, though hopefully the arrival of fellow holding midfielder Endo, and potentially a further signing beyond that, will ensure we’re never in a position again where we’re piling all the pressure on the shoulders of an Academy graduate.

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️