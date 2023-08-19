(Video) Horrific referee call as distraught Mac Allister sent off will shock LFC fans

Alexis Mac Allister cut a shocked figure as he was handed his marching orders for a second-half challenge on Ryan Christie.

The Argentine had committed to a 50/50 challenge that left the latter on the turf and inspired a quick draw of the official’s red card to see the distraught Argentine shuffling off the field of play.

A Diogo Jota goal shortly after to plump up the scoreline will have certainly relieved fans at Anfield, though there’ll be many left utterly perplexed at what appeared to be another senseless decision from the game’s on and off-pitch authorities.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: