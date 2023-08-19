(Video) LFC fan thinks they’ve heard Klopp lose his mind in x-rated reply to Anfield chant

Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly made clear his preference for fans to not sing his chant before his side has officially sealed a victory.

“I have to say now, I love all of them but my song, don’t sing it!” the German told reporters last term (as relayed by the Mirror). “If you want to sing it, sing it after the game in the bars, wherever. Because it is always like it is closing the game. We are 3-0 up and I hear ‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’. It is not over!”

One fan questioned whether they might have found footage of the former Dortmund boss angrily addressing supporters for singing his song (to the tune of The Beatles’ ‘I feel fine’) midway through our second league clash of the season.

It’s not hard to see just in how high regard the 55-year-old is held by the Anfield faithful, and though we certainly question the authenticity of the clip and the ownership of the voice in question, we’d imagine the sentiment is at least partly shared by the manager judging by James Pearce’s tweet on the matter.

Klopp gesturing to the Kop to stop singing his song. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) August 19, 2023

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/firminocoutinho: