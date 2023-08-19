‘Stunning’ ‘Top quality’ – Two pundits left drooling over what Liverpool player did in first-half v Bournemouth

Luis Diaz continues to impress following on from his goalscoring start in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

The Colombian was on hand to level the scoreline this time around after a bright start from Bournemouth resulted in a well-deserved opener for the visitors.

It certainly impressed a handful of pundits watching the game, with Michael Owen waxing lyrical over the former FC Porto ace’s acrobatic effort in the box.

“This is stunning. Absolutely stunning. First of all, I love the run by Mo Salah; he creates a real nice big gap between the Bournemouth defence here,” the ex-Red spoke on Super Sport. “See that gap wide in as Mo Salah makes a run out and then Jota can make his run inside.”

Fellow pundit Glen Hoddle added: “Brilliant. Top quality. He’s actually flicked it up for himself. Top, top quality.”

Diaz has found himself perhaps slightly underrated at Anfield despite a strong start to life in the famous red shirt int he 2021/22 campaign.

Similarly to how he revitalised our quadruple charge, the left-side winger could have an equally positive impact on the opening section of our season, should he manage to avoid another spell on the sidelines that is!

You certainly can’t argue with two stunning goals in as many games, and hopefully it’s a sign of what’s to come for the remainder of the term.

