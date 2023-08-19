Fabrizio Romano says ‘important’ Liverpool transfer could happen very soon

Liverpool are still in the market for one more midfielder who can ‘help Jurgen Klopp’s team immediately’, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseysiders have recently secured the addition of Japanese international captain Wataru Endo but are still thought to be keen on expanding their midfield options on top of landing a left-sided centre-half.

“And what’s next at Liverpool? The club is scouting the market for one more midfielder of a higher level, an important player who can help Jurgen Klopp’s team immediately,” the Guardian reporter told 888 Sport (as was relayed in Anfield Index). “The negotiations continue, be careful because there may still be surprises…”

Whether negotiations yield a huge surprise remains to be seen. The Reds do have in the region of £90m remaining in their transfer kitty – should they intend to use the full £111m they were prepared to fork out for Moises Caicedo this summer.

‘Surprises’ plural would certainly suggest that we have every intention of fulfilling the remaining requirements for the squad to be prepared for the remainder of the season.

Endo’s arrival at Anfield does, at least, provide some security in the near future, though we’d be surprised to see Liverpool’s decision-makers move away from the midfield if they still have designs on a return to the top four.

Cheick Doucoure, according to various sources, is a possibility for potentially under £60m – an eventuality surely made all the more possible by Michael Olise’s decision to commit his future to Crystal Palace despite Chelsea interest.

Judging by the left-of-field call to sign Stuttgart’s skipper, however, eyebrows may raise even further at what the club decides to do next in the market.

Let’s just keep an open mind, Reds!

