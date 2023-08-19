(Video) Gerrard record broken: Mo Salah makes it 2-1 after penalty miss

Mo Salah came close to squandering a penalty for Liverpool after Neto parried away the initial spot-kick, but the latter had no answer for the Egyptian’s close-range follow-up.

With 187 goals in the bag, the Egyptian international officially overtakes legendary skipper Steven Gerrard (186) as our fifth all-time top-goalscorer.

A momentous achievement for a player who has attracted a surprising amount of criticism in England despite his remarkable consistency in the Premier League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports: