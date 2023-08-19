(Video) Szoboszlai destroys two Bournemouth markers with powerful 50-yard run

Dominik Szoboszlai put on another assured show in the centre of the park for Liverpool fans as his energetic display against Bournemouth helped inspire a 3-1 win at Anfield.

The Hungarian international proved to be a superb driving force for the Reds’ forays higher up the pitch once again and caught the eye of two X users with a powerful run in the second 45 minutes of action.

@MrBoywunder and @Mobyhaque1 shared footage of the former RB Leipzig playing a one-two with Trent Alexander-Arnold down the right flank before leaving two markers in the dust with his dribbling.

More of that please, Dominik – a lot more!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @MrBoywunder & @Mobyhaque1: