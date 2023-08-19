(Video) Heavy Trent touch in midfield leaves LFC exposed for Bournemouth goal

Liverpool didn’t have quite the start they would have hoped for at Anfield, conceding an extremely poor opener in the opening five minutes of their league matchup with Bournemouth.

A heavy touch from Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruthlessly latched onto by the visitors, with Antoine Semenyo firing in the first goal after finding himself in possession after Dominic Solanke was crowded out inside the box.

A quality effort from the Cherries star, though one that will leave the Merseysiders with plenty of questions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

