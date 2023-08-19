Reds won’t believe what Guardiola begged Man City fans to do before Newcastle game

Pep Guardiola felt forced to urge Manchester City’s fanbase to attend the Etihad Stadium once again ahead of their meeting with Newcastle United on Saturday.

The quotes in question were relayed on X by @FootballTalkHQ (and available via Football Daily), with the Spaniard requesting supporters to ‘stay with us please, because we are not in our best moment’.

🗣️ Pep Guardiola: “Tomorrow hopefully, we will have the Etihad Stadium full vs. Newcastle. Stay with us [Manchester City fans] please, because we are not in our best moment. Especially in our bad moment, please stay with us because we need the noise and support.” pic.twitter.com/yFCqhd2edj — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) August 18, 2023

The Sky Blues have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, bouncing back from a Community Shield defeat to Arsenal on penalties to secure a 3-0 win against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley before lifting their first piece of silverware with a win against Sevilla.

It’s an utterly bizarre reality when compared with the fervent support the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United attract on a weekly basis.

To have to request that fans go to the game after just coming off the back of a treble-winning season – a campaign that yielded the club’s FIRST-EVER Champions League trophy – absolutely boggles the mind.

In fact, it’s hard not to feel a bit for Guardiola being forced to inspire a seemingly disinterested fanbase despite their raft of success.

