(Video) Liverpool fans will love Darwin Nunez’s relentless pressing to help win back possession

Darwin Nunez is yet to start a game for Liverpool this season but the Uruguayan has worked his socks off when introduced from the bench.

The 24-year-old was a very late substitute at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Bournemouth 3-1.

He reportedly head straight down the tunnel in somewhat of a sulk following the full-time whistle but Reds fans will love the work rate he showed when out on the pitch during the final moments of the game.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to appeal Alexis Mac Allister red card ahead of tricky Newcastle clash

With the three points all but confirmed in injury time our No. 9 lost possession of the ball but he ensured that he won it back with some energetic pressing that our German tactician will have loved.

With us hoping to compete on all four fronts this term Nunez will no doubt get his chance to impress in the starting XI but for now he needs to continue working hard and showing have a top-class attitude even when not selected.

Check the former Benfica man’s impressive pressing below via @ShankyLFC on Twitter: