(Video) Gakpo bamboozles Bournemouth midfield with outrageous skill

Cody Gakpo has probably been the most hard done to player in the Liverpool squad this season, in that he’s playing out of position whilst we try to sort out our midfield in the transfer market.

However, you wouldn’t know this after watching his terrific piece of skill that bypassed most of the Bournemouth midfield during our 3-1 victory in the opening home game of the campaign.

The Maradona turn performed by the Dutchman is another glimpse into the high level of skill he possesses and why we’re all so excited to have him as part of our squad.

When he’s given the chance to move into a more advanced role when we sort our midfield issues, it’s going to be exciting to see what the 24-year-old can do for the Reds.

You can watch the video of Gakpo courtesy of peacock (via @Quickgoalsso on X):

