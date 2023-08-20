(Image) Gerrard and Salah share social media messages after record-breaking goal

Mo Salah scored once again as Liverpool defeated Bournemouth and it meant that our No.11 became the outright fifth top scorer in our history, overtaking a certain Steven Gerrard.

Watching on from Saudi Arabia, our former captain uploaded a picture to his Instagram stories which showed him watching the match.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch what Van Dijk did on his first Anfield game as captain

The image also came alongside the simple caption of ‘187’ which is the number of goals now scored by the Egyptian King for the Reds.

The 31-year-old reposted the image to his stories alongside a heart emoji, a small insight into the professional respect in place between both men.

You can view the images via Gerrard and Salah’s Instagram stories:

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️