Liverpool set to appeal Alexis Mac Allister red card ahead of tricky Newcastle clash

Liverpool are set to appeal the red card shown to Alexis Mac Allister during Saturday’s 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Anfield, that’s according to The Mirror.

The Argentine, who was signed from Brighton earlier this summer, was making his home debut for the Reds when he was sent off during the second half for a challenge on Ryan Christie.

There was contact on the Scotsman’s shin but there was no real force or intent from our No. 10 and it’s fair to say the decision left everyone bemused.

The Mirror’s David Maddock has claimed it was a ‘ridiculous decision’ to dismiss the World Cup winner and Jurgen Klopp said after the game: “Let’s see what we can do, for sure we will try and talk to the people about it.

“We have to talk about it and everyone agrees. I 100 per cent understand how it looks for the ref in that moment but when you see it back, it’s the inside of the foot with no power in it. We’ve seen harsher challenges that weren’t red cards that should’ve been.

“I think we should talk about it. If he said it was a yellow, the VAR wouldn’t have upgraded to a red card. Everything is lacking for a red card, the intensity. Yes, there was contact but there must be a different intention when it’s a red card. We will talk to the people about it

Our next fixture is the difficult trip to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle.

The Toon Army blew Aston Villa away on the opening weekend of the campaign before suffering a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad on Saturday night.

Eddie Howe’s side performed well against the Champions but he’ll be looking to get back to winning ways against us and there’s no doubt that Newcastle will pose a real threat, especially at home.

Klopp will therefore be desperate to be able to call upon Mac Allister in the north east as he’s a player that brings a lot of quality and composure to the middle of the park.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming days regarding the incident but there’s no way the Argentina international deserved a red card.

