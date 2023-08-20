Journalist can’t ‘rule out’ Liverpool move for 28-y/o Premier League midfielder before window closes – report

Liverpool fans have been surrounded by midfield speculation for what feels like decades now and there’s still a chance that we could see a fourth new player in this position arrive this summer.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Dean Jones reported: “I’m not going to rule out that they’re going to go for Palhinha, because I know that they definitely looked at him in the past and they do like him, but yeah, you can’t land Palhinha for even £50m, but they still have money to spend, they had £111m to spend on Caicedo and they’ve just done £20m on Endo, they have £80m to spend on Palhinha.

“If they want to spend £80m on Palhinha we’ll have to just take it because I’m sure the player would be into it, but I don’t see it”.

The Fulham midfielder has been a long-term reported target of the Reds and so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if we see a push to signing him during the closing stages of this hectic window.

The 28-year-old is above the age bracket we normally sign players but after seeing 30-year-old Wataru Endo join the club, perhaps we may have to leave this usual rule because of the need for new players.

Jurgen Klopp will be happy with the squad he has at his disposal but adding a little more defensive stability will be high on his list of priorities before the month is out.

Although it seems here that the Portuguese international could be ruled out, it’s best to keep our options open at this crucial point of a midfield rebuild.

Fingers crossed we can show the patience required and have the financial backing to go and achieve any more wishes of the boss this summer.

