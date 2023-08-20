‘Not a happy bunny’ – Fans spot Liverpool player head straight down the tunnel after full-time whistle

Darwin Nunez is believed to have angrily headed straight down the tunnel following Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Anfield yesterday.

The 24-year-old only played the final few minutes of the clash after replacing Mo Salah late on and supporters inside Anfield took to Twitter (via talkSPORT) to explain they saw.

Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged XI from the side that faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening day meaning our No. 9 has played just over 30 minutes of football this season.

One Liverpool fan tweeted: “Nunez straight off down the tunnel at full time, didn’t look happy. No idea why.”

Another Reds supporter posted: “Nunez very unhappy. Stormed straight down the tunnel. No idea what’s happened.”

A third said: “Nunez not a happy bunny straight down the tunnel. Darwin Nunez not happy at all walked off the pitch at the ft whistle and straight down the tunnel.”

Another wrote “Nunez straight down the tunnel. Don’t look happy.”

Every player wants to be in the starting XI so it’s understandable if they’re left frustrated by a lack of game time.

There’s a way to go about it, though, and it’s down to the individual to take their chance when it comes their way and force themselves into the manager’s plans.

Nunez worked hard in the short time he was on the pitch.

He’s up against some quality players for a spot in Klopp’s side and with Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota all on the scoresheet yesterday we can’t see them being dropped anytime soon (unless an injury is sustained).

Our No. 7 was replaced during the second half yesterday and did appear to be holding his groin so that’s something to potentially keep an eye on.

We don’t believe there’s any reason to make a big deal out of the situation and look forward to seeing the former Benfica man find the back of the net in the coming weeks.

