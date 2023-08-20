Most dribbles, most passes and five duels won: Liverpool man ran the show against Bournemouth

Liverpool picked up their first three points of the season against Bournemouth at Anfield yesterday and one man in particular stood out for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

New signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who was making his Anfield debut for the Reds, was immense in the middle of the park with the Cherries unable to get to grips with his energy, pace and power in the engine room.

He grew into the game, especially after Alexis Mac Allister’s harsh dismissal, and it’s therefore no surprise that the Hungarian was named man of the match.

@BenBocsak on Twitter highlighted how impressive our new No. 8’s performance was with a list of some of the 22-year-old’s stats from the game.

🇭🇺 Dominik Szoboszlai on his Anfield debut for #LFC: – Most dribbles completed (3)

– Most passes completed (65)

– 5 duels won

– 4 long balls

– 5 recoveries

– 1 penalty won

– 1 shot that led to a goal Involved in two goals. He’s had a brilliant start to life at… pic.twitter.com/G2Zo0CEJhh — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) August 19, 2023

Our midfield struggled massively last term but the former RB Leipzig man, alongside Mac Allister, appears to have ensured that energy and tenacity has returned to our options in midfield.

He showed brilliant footwork inside the Bournemouth box to win a penalty in the first half and he also played a huge role in our third goal of the game as his powerful effort was only parried out to Diogo Jota who slammed home from close range.

At £60m (Sky Sports) Szoboszlai is looking like a quality signing and there’s certainly plenty more to come from the dynamic midfielder!

