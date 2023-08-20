James Pearce ruthlessly mocks Moises Caicedo after Ecuadorian’s nightmare Chelsea debut

Moises Caicedo had an afternoon to forget at the London Stadium while making his Chelsea debut earlier today.

The Ecuadorian was introduced as a second half substitute with Mauricio Pochettino’s side trailing ten man West Ham 2-1.

With the visitors pushing for an equaliser Chelsea’s new £115m signing clumsily fouled Emerson inside the penalty box which allowed Lucas Paqueta to seal all three points from the spot – an incident which led The Athletic’s James Pearce to mock the former Brighton man.

“You don’t get much for £115m these days,” Pearce wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE: Pundit believes Liverpool have ‘got a bit of steal’ this summer with signing of ‘brilliant’ midfielder

Liverpool fans will have watched on with intrigue as Caicedo, who opted for a move to Stamford Bridge over Anfield earlier this week, made his first appearance for his new club.

There’s no doubt that the 21-year-old is a top quality player and he’ll have much better games but it was rather pleasing to see!

Meanwhile Romeo Lavia, who was also strongly linked with a move to Liverpool but also opted to join Chelsea, was not included in the Blues’ match day squad after completing his move to the capital from Southampton on Friday.

Check Pearce’s lighthearted joke below as well as a clip of Caicedo’s foul on Emerson via Twitter: