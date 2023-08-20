Pundit comments on Liverpool links to 20-year-old Belgian international – report

Liverpool supporters have seen us linked to nearly every player across Europe in the past few weeks and months and that’s led to a pundit sharing their thoughts on one potential signing at Anfield.

Writing in De Telegraaf, Dutch pundit Wim Kieft said: ‘Bakayoko has qualities as a right winger, but something different is asked in the Premier League than against FC Utrecht or Sturm Graz.

‘He plays more safe when teams adapt to him. He often lacks guts, while he possesses the qualities to go inside and out. A little more initiative wouldn’t hurt. But Liverpool at this stage of his career?’.

READ MORE: (Video) Wataru Endo’s highlights on Liverpool debut; more advanced than many expected

Johan Bakayoko then, if we take the above report at face value, isn’t ready for a move to Merseyside just yet and that perhaps won’t come as much of a surprise for many at this point in the summer.

Although Jurgen Klopp seems very much to be in the market for new players, it’s safe to say that we don’t desperately need another forward in our squad and so interest in the PSV man may not be a priority.

We have seen the 20-year-old touted as a possible signing for the Reds but our attention will very much be elsewhere for the little time we have left in the transfer window.

Perhaps the Belgian international is a name to look out for in the coming years but it will be interesting to see who is the next player that walks through the AXA Training Centre’s entrance door.

#Ep85 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Jan Åge Fjørtoft on Wataru Endo🎙️