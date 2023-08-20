Pundit claims Liverpool cannot compete for PL title with current squad; expects Klopp to sign Bundesliga midfielder

Tim Sherwood believe Liverpool do not currently have a squad capable of competing for the Premier League title this season and is expecting the Reds to complete the signing of Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich during the current transfer window.

The Dutchman is reportedly unhappy with the lack of game time he’s had since moving to the Allianz Arena last summer and Jurgen Klopp’s side are believed to be showing interest in the Netherlands international with senior figures from the Anfield club travelling to Germany recently to find out more about the 21-year-old

Liverpool have already signed three new midfielders this summer but more reinforcements are needed if the Merseysiders are to be real contenders for the title according to Sherwood.

“If you looked at their squad at the moment, can they be the champions of the Premier League again? Absolutely not,” he told Sky Sports News (via HITC). “But anything can happen in the next couple of weeks.

“I am sure Ryan Gravenberch will go in there, the midfield player from Bayern. Hasn’t played since he has been there.”

Although we’ve brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo you can’t help but feel that we still need another new face in the engine room.

We’ve seen five midfielders leave the club this summer, including our club captain Jordan Henderson and the experienced figures of Fabinho and James Milner.

Gravenberch was one of the hottest prospects in Europe when he was at Ajax and he was expected to take his game to the next level after joining the German champions.

Earning a spot in the starting XI has proved difficult for the midfielder, though, so he could be tempted by a move to Liverpool if we’re to table an offer.

He’d be able to join up with his compatriots Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at Anfield and he could flourish under Klopp.

It’ll be interesting to see what further business we complete before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

