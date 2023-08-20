‘I’m telling you’ – Pundit confident that Liverpool can ‘challenge for the title’ this season

Jamie O’Hara is expecting Liverpool to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Reds picked up their first three points of the new campaign with a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth at Anfield yesterday and with the three new signings Jurgen Klopp has made this summer former Spurs midfielder O’Hara believes the Reds can now challenge at the top end of the table.

The talkSPORT pundit also name dropped Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker when discussing the talent that our German tactician has at his disposal this term.

“Don’t be surprised if Liverpool are right up there. I think they’re going to be up there,” he told talkSPORT (as quoted by The Boot Room). “They’ve got players scoring goals. Salah, he’s going to get you 25 goals every season. He’s a problem. And now you’ve sorted out a fresh midfield; Nunez ain’t even playing in the team. You’ve got a new midfield.

“Trent, I’m telling you, alright, he’ll make a mistake but he’s an unreal player to have in your side. Alisson’s still one of the best keepers, if not the best keeper in the league. Do not be surprised if Liverpool challenge for the title.”

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo have all been added to our squad this summer with our midfield now unrecognisable compared to last season.

All three players have their own qualities that will help instantly improve our starting XI and we’ve already seen glimpses of all three players during our opening two games.

Our new No. 8 threw in a man of the match performance yesterday and although there’s plenty of room for improvement in regards to our performance in general there are also a number of positives we can take from yesterday’s game.

Challenging for the title this time around is going to be a difficult task against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal but if we can sign a couple more players before the transfer window closes there’s no reason why we can’t be up there come the end of the season.

